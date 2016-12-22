Williamsburg County armed robbery suspect arrested

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested and charged Thursday by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an armed robbery in Kingstree.

According to a WCSO news release, David Jeffrey Major, 32, of Cades, was charged with robbery, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon and assault. He was also charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

WCSO and the Kingstree Police Department took Major into custody without incident at Hampton Place Apartments in Kingstree around 6:45 a.m. . Major was wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery at Buster Graham’s Club on Cypress Avenue Dec. 9.

He will appear before a magistrate for an explanation of the charges against him and will remain in jail until bond is posted. The investigation is ongoing.

