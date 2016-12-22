Three local teenage girls killed in single-vehicle Horry County wreck

The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
One person died following a car crash in Darlington County Saturday morning.More >>
A Dorchester County man is in custody after admitting to intentionally ramming a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper’s marked vehicle Thursday night.More >>
Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.More >>
One person was killed and another 14 injured in a mass shooting at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning.More >>
Four people lost their lives in a plane crash on Graves Gap Road in Blount County, according to Sheriff Lloyd Arrington.More >>
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 14 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
