Hundreds of federal contracts awarded to local companies

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - President-elect Donald Trump isn’t mincing words when it comes to the federal government’s money.

"I think it's ridiculous,” Trump said of Boeing’s contract to build new Air Force One planes. “I think Boeing is doing a little bit of a number. We want Boeing to make a lot of money but not that much money."

A tweet from the man who will take over as Commander in Chief next month put that contract, and Boeing’s stock, in limbo. Immediately after the tweet, the company’s stock took a more than $1 billion hit.

A week later, the hit was even bigger for Lockheed Martin’s stock. The Maryland-based company makes the F35 fighter jet. Its stock lost nearly $2 billion in value after a Trump tweet called spending on the jet “out of control.”

There are local companies that rely on federal contracts.

Using a federal government database of contracts awarded, a WMBF News Investigation found eight companies in the local area have done work for the federal government in 2016: Day Consultants of Myrtle Beach; Federal Facilitators Group of Myrtle Beach; Dove Data Products in Florence; Twin Services of Myrtle Beach; Zephyr International in Conway; Associates Roofing and Construction of Murrells Inlet; Mercom in Murrells Inlet; and Sopakco in Mullins.

The smallest investment was at Day Consultants, a $2,500 contract with the Department of the Navy for engineering services.

Federal Facilitators Group has done human resources consulting for the Navy since 2014 to the tune of $48,000 dollars.

The Department of the Army has paid Dove Data Products nearly $1 million since 2003.

The Defense Logistics Agency and the Army shelled out double that to Twin Services.

Zephyr International has been awarded more than $3 million in contracts since 2013, all with the Army.

Associates Roofing and Construction has worked for the Army and the Air Force since 1998, racking up more than $20 million in federal contracts.

Mercom has won more than 200 contracts with the Navy and with the Bureau of Fiscal Service totaling more than $49 million since 2006.

Sopakco is the local company with the most money involved in federal contracts, at $855 million. It has filled more than 300 contracts for the Defense Logistics Agency and the Army since 1996.

Ed Fugate, a disabled service veteran, owns Twin Services. An executive order George W. Bush signed ordered three percent of federal contracts to be awarded to that group.

“There’s thousands of federal agencies and they’re all obligated to fulfill that,” Fugate said. “Some of them just blow it off; they don’t care. That’s a battle not worth fighting.”

For the most part, Fugate works with plane part manufacturers, secures the contracts and then turns them over to the companies. He’s confident a Trump administration will mean good business for him.

“Bottom line, we’re going to get more contracts,” Fugate said. “The stock market the day Trump got elected, it wasn’t just me anticipating good things to happen. There was a lot of people, people that do the stock market for example.”

Fugate said there wasn’t a dramatic change for him when President Barack Obama took office. He believes Trump is holding companies accountable, and that that’s a good thing.

