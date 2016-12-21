Hundreds of federal contracts awarded to local companies

The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
One person died following a car crash in Darlington County Saturday morning.More >>
A Dorchester County man is in custody after admitting to intentionally ramming a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper’s marked vehicle Thursday night.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Thousands of fans who have watched the giraffe's livecam feed for over a month were startled when the feed went down temporarily Friday evening, leaving social media commenters to ask one another whether the giraffe had given birth during that time. She had not.More >>
A man in Tucson learned a valuable lesson about climbing spiked fences while wearing baggy pants, according to a Facebook post.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
Law enforcement in Pahrump said a woman arrested Thursday is accused of luring children and exposing herself at a park.More >>
