NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in fatal one-vehicle crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in Dillon County.

According to information on the SCHP’s website, the fatal collision happened at 3:44 p.m., in the area of East Leitner Street and Bailey Drive in Latta.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley confirmed that one vehicle was involved. The victim, 37-year-old Danny Ray Sweat, of Latta, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Lance Corporal David Jones said Sweat was driving a 2001 Ford SUV, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck. He was driving west on East Leitner Street, ran off the right side of the road, then off the left side of the road before overturning several times.

