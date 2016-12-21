NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in fatal one-vehicle crash in Dil - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in fatal one-vehicle crash in Dillon County

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in Dillon County. (Source: Raycom Media) South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in Dillon County. (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in Dillon County.

According to information on the SCHP’s website, the fatal collision happened at 3:44 p.m., in the area of East Leitner Street and Bailey Drive in Latta.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley confirmed that one vehicle was involved. The victim, 37-year-old Danny Ray Sweat, of Latta, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Lance Corporal David Jones said Sweat was driving a 2001 Ford SUV, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck. He was driving west on East Leitner Street, ran off the right side of the road, then off the left side of the road before overturning several times.

    UPDATE: K9 unit, excavator on scene of search for Brittanee Drexel's remains in Georgetown County

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:57:44 GMT
    The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y. 

  • Briggs Elementary students beat out six schools in Battle of the Books

    Saturday, March 25 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-03-25 20:55:10 GMT
    FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence School District One Battle of the Books championship was held Saturday morning. Students from Briggs Elementary School emerged victorious. According to a news release, students read books from the Battle of the Books Award list and answered questions relative to their readings in a quiz bowl-type setting. Briggs bested the following schools to take the win: Delmae Heights Elementary Dewey Carter Elementary Henry Timrod Elementary Moore ...More >>
    UPDATE: Driver in deadly single-car Darlington County crash identified

    Saturday, March 25 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-03-25 20:33:32 GMT
    One person died following a car crash in Darlington County Saturday morning. 

