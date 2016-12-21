Troopers stress planning, patience before hitting the road for the holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With Christmas just four days away, many are preparing to take to the roads in order to celebrate with family and friends.

AAA predicts more than 93 million people will drive to their holiday destination.

The agency also expects to rescue more than 980,000 drivers over the 11-day holiday travel period. The most common problems they run into are dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

The best advice AAA has for drivers is to prepare and make sure they have the resources to make it to their destination safely.

Drivers will want to make sure their vehicles’ tires are inflated, all fluid levels are checked and the brakes are in proper working order.

It is also important to have an emergency kit in case of a breakdown. That kit should include a flashlight, extra batteries, and warning devices such as flares or reflective triangles.

State troopers said one thing people forget to do this time of year is change their driving habits to adjust to the hustle and bustle of the road.

Troopers said motorists should increase their follow distance and slow down, and take precaution during times of heavy fog and inclement weather.

With all the extra traffic on the road, the stress of the holidays trying to get all the presents from point A to point B, people tend to be a little hot headed behind the wheel,” said South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins. “Make sure you give yourself some extra time. If it’s a 15 minute ride to your gathering, give yourself 30 minutes.”

