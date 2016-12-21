Horry County cancels solicitation of bids for International Drive work

Horry County has canceled the solicitation of bids at this time for International Drive work. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County officials have canceled the solicitation of construction bids for International Drive at this time following a recent court order halting all work on the road project.

According to information from Horry County spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, the county will retain the bids in sealed form until further notice.

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Court of Appeals ordered Horry County to halt construction on International Drive following the court’s decision last week to stay two state certifications for the project, according to WMBF News partner My Horry News.

Those certifications involved paving and widening a 5.6-mile stretch of road between Carolina Forest and S.C. 90.

The project has been mired in a legal feud for years, and was originally scheduled to begin in 2013.

In August, a judge sided with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Horry County Public Works, stating that the county has made efforts to minimize environmental impacts of the project to widen and pave 5.6 miles of International Drive.

The latest chapter in this ongoing battle followed the S.C. Court of Appeals approving a petition by the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League and the S.C. Wildlife Federation to stop the work.

Related story:

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.