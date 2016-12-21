Florence Police arrest man for bank robbery after 3-month invest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Florence Police arrest man for bank robbery after 3-month investigation

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Brian Antwan Myers. (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Brian Antwan Myers. (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
Surveillance image from the robbery. (Source: Florence Police) Surveillance image from the robbery. (Source: Florence Police)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An Effingham man was arrested Wednesday for bank robbery after a three-month investigation into the robbery of the TD Bank on Pamplico Highway in September.

Brian Antwan Myers, 33, was arrested by the Florence Police Department and charged with bank robbery, according to a news release from the Department. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

The robbery occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on September 15. Myers reportedly entered the bank wearing a straw hat, armed with a handgun. 

