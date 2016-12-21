Florence Police arrest man for bank robbery after 3-month investigation

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An Effingham man was arrested Wednesday for bank robbery after a three-month investigation into the robbery of the TD Bank on Pamplico Highway in September.

Brian Antwan Myers, 33, was arrested by the Florence Police Department and charged with bank robbery, according to a news release from the Department. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

The robbery occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on September 15. Myers reportedly entered the bank wearing a straw hat, armed with a handgun.

