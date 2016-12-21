Man surrenders to Florence police in connection with Dec. 13 shooting, carjacking

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A suspect wanted in connection with a Dec. 13 shooting in Florence turned himself into police Wednesday morning.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Kevin Lamont Morris turned himself in shortly after 10 a.m. He is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Morris’ charges stem from the incident earlier this month in the 600 block of Ingram Street.

The victim told officers the suspect allegedly attempted to rob him and shot at him twice as he tried to run away, according to a previous FPD press release.

Brandt said investigators recovered the victim’s stolen vehicle near Waverly Avenue in Florence shortly after Morris’ arrest.

