Traffic accident causes congestion on Hwy. 17 Bypass near Hwy. 544

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic collision is causing traffic congestion on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544/Dick Pond Road Wednesday afternoon, according to SCDOT.

The collision was reported at the SC-544 overpass on Highway 17 Bypass at about 1:53 p.m. by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. There are no injuries in the collision, according to SCHP's online information.

According to SCDOT, one northbound lane of Highway 17 Bypass is closed, and traffic in the area is congested.

A photo from the area shows northbound traffic backed up on both Highway 17 Bypass and the SC-544 on-ramp onto the highway.

