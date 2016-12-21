On the eighth day of the WMBF News Christmas Cookie Countdown brought to you by Croissants Bistro and Bakery, we’re showing you how to make: Coconut Macaroons.

Coconut Macaroons

Ingredients

3 ounces egg whites

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup chopped almonds

1 3/4 cup shredded coconut

8 ounces chocolate chips, melted*

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Beat egg whites until peaks form

Add sugar gradually.

Add vanilla.

Fold In remaining ingredients.

Scoop and bake for 20 minutes.

*Optional: dip cookies in melted chocolate chips

