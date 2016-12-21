Coconut Macaroons - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Coconut Macaroons. (Source: Croissants Bakery and WMBF News)
Coconut Macaroon recipe. (Source: Croissants Bakery and WMBF News)

On the eighth day of the WMBF News Christmas Cookie Countdown brought to you by Croissants Bistro and Bakery, we’re showing you how to make: Coconut Macaroons.

Ingredients
3 ounces egg whites
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
3/4 cup chopped almonds
1 3/4 cup shredded coconut
8 ounces chocolate chips, melted*

Directions
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
Beat egg whites until peaks form
Add sugar gradually.
Add vanilla.
Fold In remaining ingredients.
Scoop and bake for 20 minutes.
*Optional: dip cookies in melted chocolate chips

If you don't feel like baking, you can always head down to Croissants, where they will have cookie trays available every day until Christmas!

