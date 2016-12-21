Deal Diva checks out return policies for your holiday gifts - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deal Diva checks out return policies for your holiday gifts

By Christel Bell, Anchor
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's almost a given you will receive or give a gift that will be nicely placed in the "return to store" pile. Consumer Reports checked out the retail polices for several major retailers, and Deal Diva Christel Bell breaks down the stores that the best and worst return store polices. 

When it comes to retailers with the best return policies, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Costco, and JCPenny make the list. All three have no time limit on returns and no receipt required. But keep in mind, for Costco and JCPenny, not all merchandise qualifies. 

This is cool: even without a receipt, Bed, Bath and Beyond employees can look up purchases made in the last year. 

You can also add Kohl's to the list. It's "no questions asked, hassle-free"  return policy is for all purchases, no time limit. If you don't have a receipt, just go to the customer service counter with the item for an exchange or store credit equal to the lowest price the item sold for in the past 13 weeks. 

Now there are some stores that make it tougher for customers to make returns: Kmart, Sears, Barnes and Noble, and Game Stop. At Kmart and Sears, you only have 30 days for returns, with a receipt. KMart will not take back opened movies, video, and music. Fair warning: Sears may charge a 15 percent restocking fee on some items. However, for both stores, when it comes to holiday gifts, items bought November 1 through December 24 can be returned through January 31, 2017.

Shopping at Barnes and Nobles?  Just so you know, they won't take back anything that has been opened, and you only have two weeks to return for a refund. With a gift receipt, you have 60 days to return for store credit.

For all the gamers out there shopping at GameStop, their policy says you only have 30 days for returns, seven days for pre-owned items, and a receipt is required. With a gift receipt, items qualify only for exchanges or store credit.
Also, at Forever 21, you must have a receipt. Returns can be made within 30 days, but the store offers only exchanges for other items or store credit. However, the online policy is better. 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

