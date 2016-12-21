Grand Strand, Pee Dee bring in New Year’s Eve celebrations

GRAND STRAND, PEE DEE, SC (WMBF) – Many towns in our area will be celebrating the end of 2016 and hosting annual New Year’s Eve events as 2017 rolls in.

A variety of organizations and businesses have announced their New Year’s Eve events. Here’s how to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:

The 16th Annual Polar Bear Plunge - Ocean Lakes Family Campground will be hosting the Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 3 p.m., beginning at the Oceanfront Observation Deck. The adventure is open to all guests staying at the campground

Celebrations Nitelife's New Year's Eve Celebration – This event will feature the Malibu's Surf Bar, Broadway Louie's and OZ The Experience. There will be a balloon drop, champagne toast, confetti cannons and party favors. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 31

Crocodile Rocks – Tickets are $20 each for general admission and $30 each for reserved seating. Ticket price includes party favors, a balloon drop and champagne toast. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 31

Rock N Roll New Year's Eve Concert & Party w/Black Glass at Hard Rock Café - General admission is $30 per person, plus tax in advance and $35 per person, plus tax at the door on December 31. Seating is not guaranteed with general admission. Doors will open at 10:00 p.m., Saturday, December 31

Ring In The New Year At Margaritaville - Cover begins at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $5 with the purchase of any Margaritaville t-shirt or Margaritaville winter apparel. $15 per person without a retail purchase. Party includes live entertainment, midnight Margarita shooter and party favors

New Year's Eve Sleepover Kids-Only Party - This event will be held at the Ripley's Aquarium from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Kids ages six to 12 can celebrate New Year's with the sharks. Tickets are $49.99 plus tax per child. Reservations are required and must be made at least 48 hours in advance. Party includes karaoke and crafts, themed party gear, cookie decorating, pizza, movies, music and dancing, and a continental breakfast

New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Marshwalk - Each of the eight restaurants will have holiday drink and dinner specials throughout the evening. Live music will be played on all stages, and the evening will culminate with a midnight fireworks extravaganza that will light up the Inlet sky with endless colors

New Year's Eve Dinner & Entertainment – Beginning at 4:00 p.m., Castano's Italian Steakhouse will offer Special New Year's Eve menu, featuring prime rib. All dinners come with a complimentary glass of champagne, party favors, house salad and live entertainment courtesy of Harlequin

New Year's Eve Spectacular - Greg Norman's Australian Grille will be open for dinner at 4:30 p.m. Fine dining and live music, with party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. The band Surfside) will perform from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

New Year's Eve Dinner & Dance w/Tru Sol – The House of Blues package includes four course meal and live music and dancing with Tru Sol and more. This event begins at 7:00 p.m.

TBONZ Gill & Grill - Three New Year's Eve dinner specials to choose from, all for $26.95 each

A Southern Times Square – This event will be held in The Market Common retail district from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. HTC will be streaming Times Square in NYC live beginning at 9:00 pm on a large screen. There will be two stages with live music and a beer garden as well. Admission is free to the public

Myrtle Beach Firework Shows - There will be firework shows on Broadway at the Beach on December 3 and December 31 starting at 8:00 p.m. There will also be a firework show at Barefoot Landing on December 31 at 6:00 p.m. Another show will be held on December 31 at 10:00 p.m. at the 2nd Avenue Pier

Cheers to the New Year at 710 - A Dinner Buffet will be held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, December 31 at 710 Bowling. The Bowling, Breakfast and Ball Drop event is planned for 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

About New Year’s Eve All Night Skate - Fun Warehouse is hosting an All Night Skate this New Year's Eve! All night passes are available for $30 and include skating from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., basic skate rentals, one game of laser tag, a go cart race, a slice of pizza and a drink. You'll also get donuts and a drink the next morning before you head home

Noon Year’s Eve Party - This kid-friendly event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 31 at the Children's Museum of South Carolina

Masquerade Party at Wicked Tuna - This event will feature holiday food, sushi specials, a special cocktail menu, and more at 5:00 p.m., Saturday December 31 at Wicked Tuna

Myrtle Beach Bowl - The Noon New Year's Eve party will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31 followed by the New Year's Eve celebration from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at Myrtle Beach Bowl

Croissants Bistro and Bakery - Croissants will offer a New Year's Eve dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Reservations are required

Dead Dog Saloon - This restaurant in Murrells Inlet will host the Painted Man live at 9:00 p.m. They will offer a special menu that includes red snapper, filet, mignon, and seafood risotto. Their regular menu will also be available

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - This restaurant will feature their unlimited hand-cut beef, poultry, pork, and lamb served table side, along with their salad buffet. They will open at 5:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve

Florence New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball - This event is held downtown at Victors restaurant in Hotel Florence. The ticketed event includes full bar, heavy hors' doeuvres, and dessert. Black tie is optional, and masks are encouraged

Brookgreen Gardens candlelight party - Begin your New Year's Eve celebration at Brookgreen when the sculpture garden will open from 6 - 9 p.m. with thousands of hand-lit candles, holiday lights, and music. Space is limited for this special evening in the gardens and advanced tickets are required. Tickets are $20 and $15 for members

Legends in concert holiday show - Rock in the New Year with your favorite Legends in Concert Stars at the annual 10:00 p.m. Countdown Celebration! For more information click here

2001 night club - Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with shows at 9 p.m. Entrance is $25 and includes party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Chocolate Chip & Company and the Pizzazz Band will keep the party alive

Little River casino cruise - This event will be held on Saturday, December 31. Tickets must be reserved in advance and prepay. Tickets are $75 per person, call 843-249-9811 ext 308 Silver Plus members $50 per person

New Year's Eve Party Downtown Florence - Join The Library, Wholly Smokin' and Dolce Vita. This year with a 'Once Upon A Time' themed party. (Costume not required). Live music provided by The Buzz, and a DJ Dance Party will be in the Renaissance Courtyard and 1031 space. General admission is $20 includes includes Hors D'oeuvres and Champagne Toast. This event will be held Saturday, December 31 at the 100 Block of S. Dargan St. in Florence. Dinner, bar, and VIP package information can be found here

New Year's Eve Gala at the Marina Inn at Grand Dunes - If you are looking for an elegant New Year’s Eve in Myrtle Beach without the large, rowdy crowds you have found it here. Rates are starting at $462 per couple. The Gala package includes: One night accommodations in a grande guest room on New Year’s Eve and a New Year’s Eve Gala in the Nautilus Ballroom with live entertainment, reception, dinner, party favors & more!

