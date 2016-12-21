UPDATE: Man wanted for criminal sexual conduct arrested

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Wednesday after Horry County police announced he was wanted in connection with a criminal sexual conduct with a minor investigation.

According to online records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Austin Charles Sluss, 25, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

No bail has been set.

