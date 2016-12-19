Paid parking to begin January 15 in North Myrtle Beach parking lots

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance Monday night authorizing the city manager to establish paid parking lots and zones January 15.

According to information from North Myrtle Beach city spokesman Pat Dowling, the city manager will also be allowed to establish a method of payment, as well as select which city-owned parking lots or public street ends and parking areas will become pay-to-park zones.

City officials said they are establishing the pay-to-park method because they're very often filled throughout the day with cars belonging to employees and guests of nearby hotels, making it necessary for families with children, older persons and others to park on the second row and lug their equipment to the beach.

According to information from Dowling, the city now plans to turn three oceanfront public parking lots at Third Avenue North, Fourth Avenue North and Third Avenue South into paid parking lots.

The parking fee at the parking lots will be $1 per hour.

