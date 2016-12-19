FIRST ALERT: Mild Christmas on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Mild weather will return for the holiday weekend.

Despite and the cold and very wet weather to start the week, temperatures will warm up considerably for the Christmas holiday.

Christmas Eve looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. The warming trend will continue into Christmas Day as temperatures reach the middle 60s. Skies will likely be mostly cloudy at times on Christmas Day, but the forecast remains dry.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Keep dreaming. The only white Christmas in the history of Myrtle Beach occurred in 1989 when 12-18 inches of snow feel from December 22nd through the 24th. The region was paralyzed by deep snow and single digit temperatures through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.