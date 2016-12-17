Malinowski misses birthday, family still searching

After over three years missing, Zack Malinowski's family still gathers to remember his birthday.

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - Zachary Malinowski was last seen playing basketball at the Aynor Town Park over three years ago. On his birthday, his friends and family are left only with old pictures and old memories.

“I was the first person he met. We went to Kingston Elementary School off of 905,” said Austin Crafton, Malinowski’s best friend. “Ever since he moved to Aynor in eighth grade and we were best friends, he’d come to my house every weekend. Every time we’d get out of school we were together.”

Zachary’s mother, Missy Jordan, has been working with the Cue Center for Missing Persons. She said she will never give up looking for her son.

“Today would have been his, you know, 23rd birthday,” said Missy Jordan. "He would have been a young man now instead of a teenager.”

Monica Caison is the founder of the Cue Center for Missing Persons, an organization that has been working closely with Malinowski’s family and law enforcement.

“We’re going to continue the fight and hope that will bring some resolution,” said Monica Caison. “I’m hoping that this time of year maybe people will get a conscience.”

Zack’s disappearance has left a scar over the holidays. There’s a void in the hearts of his friends and family that cannot be filled. They say the worst part is not knowing what happened to him.

It’s left his best friend Austin with only memories of their favorite thing to do - playing basketball.

“Oh yes, we were playing basketball sometimes 3 or 4 in the morning. It was just something we loved to do, it was something he really enjoyed. I really miss it. I haven’t really played basketball since he left,” Crafton said.

Malinowski’s mother said these events are just as much about putting the word out they’re still searching for him. They ask, if you have any information to call the anonymous tip line at 843-915-TIPS (8477).

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.