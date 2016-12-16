Coroner releases identity of pedestrian hit, killed by car in Myrtle Beach

One person is dead after being hit by a car in Myrtle Beach Friday night. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a car in Myrtle Beach Friday night.

Corporal Kyle Lederer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at 68th Avenue North and Kings Highway. The victim, a man, succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased is identified as 58-year-old Thomas Edward Shannon of Myrtle Beach, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The wreck is under investigation.

