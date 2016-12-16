Hartsville HS football player arrested on drug charge

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville High School football player was arrested Thursday.

According to information from the Darlington County Detention Center, James Clair, a senior running back was arrested and charged as a minor in possession of marijuana. He was booked just before 10 a.m. and released just after 4 p.m.

Audrey Childers with Darlington County Schools, said Clair was immediately suspended, but, in accordance with school policy, the suspension was lifted when he enrolled in a school-approved substance abuse program.

He will also complete 15 hours of community service once school resumes in January.

Clair ranks second in rushing yards for the Red Foxes with 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.