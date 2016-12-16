Teen charged with 2015 Robeson County murder

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2015 murder in Fairmont, NC.

According to a news release from Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey, deputies responded to a burglary and arson call in the 1600 block of Happy Hill Road at 9:12 a.m. Aug. 24, 2015. Emergency crews found the homeowner dead at the house.

In May 2016, evidence led to a suspect, Zabiane Laquris Williams, 19, of Fairmont. In June 2016, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Major Crimes Division talked with Williams at the Trenton Correctional Institute in Trenton, SC, where he was being held.

Thursday, he was released and transferred to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Major Crimes Division.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and felonious larceny. He is held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. He appeared in court in Lumberton Friday.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.