Georgetown County probate judge to retire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County Probate Judge Waldo Maring will retire in January after 36 years and nine elections.

According to the official Georgetown County Facebook page, Maring chose not to seek reelection this year, opting instead to spend more time with his grandkids.

He will leave his office to Leigh Powers Boan, who was elected in the Republican primary in June after running unopposed in the general election.

Maring said he has no regrets.

“I’ve had this job for most of my adult life,” said Maring, 65. “If I had retired eight or even four years ago, I might have had some questions, some regrets. But now I’m just excited. There comes a time and for me, that time has come. I’m ready for something different in life,” said Waldo Maring.

Maring was elected in 1980 and saw many changes to the job. His office issued around 250 marriage license a year in the ‘80s compared to around 750 a year now.

“You can always pick out the people who are coming to get a marriage license as soon as they walk in,” he said. “It’s the only time somebody walks into this office smiling. For everything else we handle, we’re helping people through some of the toughest days of their lives.”

