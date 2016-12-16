Horry County police search for FL man missing since October

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man from Collier County, Florida who is believed to have been in the Myrtle Beach area around the time of Hurricane Matthew.

According to a news release from Sergeant Jonathon Martin, Cosme Acosta Guerrero, 54, spoke with his family on the phone, saying he was in a hurricane shelter in October. He was believed to be residing in the Socastee area and hasn’t made contact with his family since October.

Guerrero stands five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos of four hearts with names on his right forearm. He also has a mole next to his left eye.

Call the HCPD tip line at 843-915-8477 with information on his whereabouts.

