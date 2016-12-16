Myrtle Beach police search for man wanted on domestic violence charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a man wanted on domestic violence charges.

According to a MBPD Facebook post, James Sanderson, 51, is wanted for domestic violence in the third degree. He stands five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has gray hair.

Sanderson became violent with his wife around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report. The victim in the case said Sanderson threw cleaning supplies at her and hit her in the ribs. She added that he had broken her ribs in the past.

Contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 with information on his whereabouts.

