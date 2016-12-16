Work on International Drive to be halted

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Court of Appeals Thursday approved a petition by the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League and the SC Wildlife Federation to stop work on International Drive.

According to an order from SC Court of Appeals, the stay of two permits issued by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control was granted.

In August, a judge sided with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Horry County Public Works, stating that the county has made efforts to minimize environmental impacts of the project to widen and pave 5.6 miles of International Drive, a dirt-and-gravel road off Highway 90 near Carolina Forest.

The project has been mired in a legal feud for years, and was originally scheduled to begin in 2013.

