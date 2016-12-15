Horry County police presence reported in Dunes Pointe Condominiu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County police presence reported in Dunes Pointe Condominiums

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County police presence was reported at the Dunes Pointe Condominiums around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to WMBF News Photographer George Umbenhauer, police on scene put one person in handcuffs.

WMBF News reached out to HCPD but has not received any more information.

