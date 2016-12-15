A Look Back: WMBF News Decision 2016 primary coverage in South Carolina

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the new mayor of Myrtle Beach following a canvassing of the votes cast in Tuesday's runoff election.
Local businesswoman Brenda Bethune has defeated incumbent John Rhodes to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.
The polls have closed and now the results will start coming in to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.
On Tuesday, Nov. 21, incumbent John Rhodes and challenger Brenda Bethune will take part in a runoff election to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.
Safety, tourism and the future growth of Myrtle Beach; all major talking points for both Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidates at Tuesday's Myrtle Beach Republican Women's meeting. Both have been very busy and have one final week left of campaigning. Safety and tourism have been the driving topics for this entire mayoral election and both candidates explain what sets their plans as mayor apart from each other, as voters prepare to cast their votes
