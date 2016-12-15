Horry County Fire Rescue extinguishes house fire outside Conway

Units with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-family house fire outside Conway Thursday evening. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Units with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire outside Conway Thursday evening.

According to a HCFR tweet, it happened around 6 p.m. in the 5400 block of Cove Road in the Pitch Landing area.

Battalion Chief Jim Walker said the fire destroyed the back wall of the abandoned house. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly,

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

