Airplane loses steering power in front wheels, lands at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An American Airlines flight experienced a malfunction in its front wheels and landed at Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday afternoon.

According to an American Airlines spokesperson, the crew of flight 5170 became aware of the mechanical issue before landing. After MYR received an Alert 2 notification from the flight, Horry County Department of Airports Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting units were dispatched.

The plane landed without incident but had to be towed to the gate because it lost steering power in its front wheels.

The plane was carrying 70 passengers. No injuries were reported.

