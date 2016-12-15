SCDOT: Road closures due to 1,000-year flood, Hurricane Matthew down 95 percent

The South Carolina Department of Transportation released its monthly infrastructure recovery monthly report Thursday, detailing road closure updates following the October 2015 flooding and Hurricane Matthew. (Source: SCDOT)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation released its monthly infrastructure recovery monthly report Thursday, detailing road closure updates following the October 2015 flooding and Hurricane Matthew.

According to the report, 24 road closures remain from the 1,000-year flood in October 2015, down 96 percent from the peak closure of 541 roads. 23 roads are closed from Hurricane Matthew, down 95 percent from 481 at peak closure.

The 24 October 2015-related closures require full bridge replacements or are dam failures. 12 highway and bridge contractors and six debris contractors are assisting with repairs and debris removal. The final pick-up efforts of hurricane-related vegetative debris, including trees, tree limbs and tree stumps began Dec. 5.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.