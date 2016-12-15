Girl battling cancer works to make holidays brighter for others

People from as far as Hawaii have sent in cartoon Band-Aid boxes, she said.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - She's fighting cancer, but a St. James High School graduate continues to do her best to make days brighter for others. For the past few years, she and her family have sponsored a local donation drive for other children battling illness. Last year it was toys, this year it's Band-Aids.

“Charlie Brown, Doc McStuffins, Mickie Mouse…Monsters Inc., I’ve collected a lot," 18-year-old Madison Flynn said. Madison was at MUSC in Charleston for her own cancer treatment on Black Friday. That day, a nurse told her something that stuck.

“I kind of found out that the nurses actually spend their own money for fun cartoon Band-Aids," Madison said the nurse told her.

Madison has been in and out of the hospital since 2009. She has battled a tumor disease since then, but has battled bone cancer since 2012. She beat it, but relapsed in October of this year.

Instead of focusing on her own battles during the holidays, Madison prefers doing something for others. The nurse's words resonated with Madison, and she decided to collect cartoon Band-Aid boxes for the nurses and children in the cancer unit at MUSC for the holidays.

"People get toy donations every year for Christmas. It's almost expected because you know, they have the Toys for Tots and Salvation Army...and all that stuff. So I wanted to do something a little different than usual. Because you know, a lot of people don't go out and buy Band-Aids and donate them," Madison said.

Cartoon Band-Aids are a fun distraction tool for nurses. Madison said since she was a child, she was able to pick out her favorite cartoons in Band-Aid form before being pricked. She said it may not seem like a Band-Aid theme makes a difference, but for a child, it does.

Madison is collecting cartoon Band-Aid boxes until December 21. She'll take them to MUSC's cancer unit on the 22nd, when she heads down for her own treatment. She's accepting any cartoon, but said she's overwhelmed with the amounts of minion Band-Aids. You can find 20-count cartoon Band-Aid boxes for as low as $1.

If you want to donate, you can drop them off or mail them to construction services or the planning department at Myrtle Beach City Hall. The city hall is located at 937 Broadway St. in Myrtle Beach.

