Driver killed in single-car wreck in Williamsburg County

HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car wreck that left one person dead Wednesday.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern, it happened at 5:41 p.m. on Tupperware Road near Hemingway.

The driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck was heading east and ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch. The truck hit a ditch and overturned several times before landing on the driver.

