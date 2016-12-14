Three teens arrested for breaking into cars

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department arrested three teens for breaking into vehicles in Surfside Beach Wednesday.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 2000 block of Cross Gate Boulevard after a witness told 911 dispatchers she watched a woman and two men breaking into cars.

Four people in total were arrested, three of whom were on scene when officers arrived.

They broke into a Dodge Dakota and a Chrysler Sebring.

One of the victims said there was some spare change missing but that was all he noticed.

Christopher Cegledy, 18, of Pawleys Island was charged with breaking into motor vehicles, tanks or pumps where fuel or lubricants are stored.

Coya Darcangelo, 17, of Pawleys Island was charged with criminal conspiracy and common law conspiracy defined. She was also charged with breaking into motor vehicles, tanks or pumps where fuel or lubricants are stored.

Blair McClellan, 18, of Murrells Inlet was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony, common law unclassified, accessory before the fact to a felony, general provision and criminal conspiracy, common law conspiracy defined.

Patrick Rodgers, 18, of Pawleys Island was charged with breaking into motor vehicles, tanks or pumps where fuel or lubricants are stored.

