Arrest warrant for man wanted in murder of taxi driver dismissed

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The arrest warrant for a man initially charged with the murder of a taxi driver in Conway has been dismissed.

According to a news release from the Conway Police Department, Yellow Cab Taxi Driver David Bennett was murdered Nov. 21 on Dillon Street.

Malik Dajour Garner, 18, of Conway was initially charged with the crime but Wednesday, the warrant for his arrest was dismissed.

Contact CPD at 843-248-1790 with any information on the case.

