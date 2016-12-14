Lumberton police take three into custody, search for another aft - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lumberton police take three into custody, search for another after shooting

LUMBERTON, SC (WMBF) – Three people are in custody after a shooting in Lumberton Wednesday.

According to Captain Parker with the Lumberton Police Department, shots were fired in to an apartment on Bakersfield Drive. Multiple shooters were involved, three of whom are in custody. Parker said police are searching for a possible fourth shooter.

No injuries were reported.

