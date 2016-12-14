Loris man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in deadly 2015 shooting, receives 22-year sentence

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison after he pled guilty to a deadly 2015 shooting.

According to a news release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Gary Batton, 37, of Loris, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and received the sentence of 22 years.

He will not be eligible for parole.

Batton was charged with killing Alvin Lamar Johson, 35, also of Loris Aug. 23, 2015.

“We appreciate the quick response and hard work by officers with the Loris and Horry County police departments in this case,” said Lauree Richardson, a senior assistant solicitor. “They have brought justice to the victim’s family.”

Copright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.