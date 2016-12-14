North Myrtle Beach looking ahead to 2017

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A boom in one city's housing market is leading to changes throughout the city, and an area developer said it's reflecting a shift in demand for certain types of homes.

From commercial development to residential, city leaders in North Myrtle Beach have said it's been an active year. More people are moving in to the area. North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said new neighborhoods are in the works, and some already planned out are conforming to new market demands in housing.

Dowling said the Dye Estates developer wants to change the plans for cottages to attached townhomes. The Dye Estates is a neighborhood behind Barefoot Landing. Tucked away west of the Intracoastal Waterway, it's a quiet area. But now people who live there aren't happy with the developer who wants to change the development plans. The plans are called a Planned Development District, or a PDD.

Dowling says the PDD was created in 1999 with the last change in 2001. So, he said the people who have moved there bought property with that vision of the neighborhood. The developer is now asking to build attached townhomes along Grey Heron Drive. This change also calls for building a new parking lot.

Dowling said residents think it's too much building. "Of course all of this from a developer point of view is probably driven by market conditions. What are people looking for in terms of housing in the United States? In particularly in South Carolina along the coast. That's pretty much the product they would like to offer which is the attached townhome," he said.

The PDD changes from cottages to townhomes went through the planning commission and public hearing with no public comments. It wasn't until it went to council when people voiced their concerns. Dowling said the mayor reacted to the comments by calling for a workshop to discuss the changes within council Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. The public is invited, but comments are limited.

Dye Estates is just one neighbor Dowling said is reflecting the redevelopment of existing residential areas of Myrtle Beach. Redevelopment has been a priority for the city, as well as growth. While much of the city's land hugging the beach is taken, there's plenty left to the west. That's where much of the city's residential and commercial expansion is focused, Dowling said.

Phase two of the North Towne Center is completed and phase three is underway to open next year. Some land west of the Intracoastal Waterway is being used for new homes in Grande Dunes North, and a totally new neighborhood between Grand Dunes and Barefoot Landing.

However, he said the trick council if figuring out is how to sustain that growth with equal infrastructure. Goals for 2017 include more parking for the beach and road improvement.

"New ways to purchase land and develop new parking lots, so that's one thing. Obviously traffic impacts our roads in terms of congestion and wear and tear...so that's another focus we're going to go through and determine how we're going to handle that...upgrade our maintenance of city roads."

With people coming from the north and west to visit beaches, more parking needs to be available. He said in 2017 hopes for more commercial building around the sports complex are alive. But the biggest project of all for the city is to clutch the beach renourishment before 2018.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.