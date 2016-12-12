FIRST ALERT: Wild temperature swings and rain chances this week

Get ready for a roller coaster weather ride this week with temperatures swings and rain chances.

RAIN CHANCES: Tuesday will be a cooler and damp day with periods of rain at times especially the first half of the day. Showers will overspread the region during the morning commute with wet roads at times in the early morning. A period of steady, moderate rain will be likely from mid morning through lunchtime on Tuesday. The steadier rain will taper off to a few showers and areas of drizzle by the late afternoon and evening.

A few showers will also be possible early Wednesday before tapering off by the late morning.

TEMPERATURE SWINGS: After climbing into the 60s and low 70s Monday afternoon, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday will be a cooler and damp day with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 50s across the Pee Dee and the 50s to near 60 at the beach.

Temperatures will cool a bit more by Wednesday with afternoon readings in the lower and middle 50s.

A much colder weather pattern will settle in by Thursday and Friday. In fact, Friday afternoon temperatures will struggle just to reach 40 in most areas with a gusty wind to add a biting wind chill.

The cold will once again be quickly replaced by another big warm up as temperatures reach the upper 60s to near 70 by Sunday with the risk of more showers at times by Sunday afternoon and evening.