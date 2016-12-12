Smithsonian launches pilot program to help restore family heirlooms

Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
More than 1,700 people work at Grand Strand Medical Center and the hospital is hoping to add to that number, according to CEO Mark Sims.More >>
Drivers on Ocean Boulevard may have noticed the signs enforcing the loud noise ordinance, but many who have seen them want to know the reason for them and who they apply to.More >>
Reversing an earlier decision, the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating what led to a small plane crashing into the ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park earlier this week.More >>
A WMBF News investigation into voting records on the bill that raises the gas tax found Sen. Greg Hembree of Horry County was the only lawmaker who represents Horry, Marion, Florence, Darlington, Dillon or Marlboro Counties who ever voted against the plan.More >>
Devastating tsunamis have struck around the world, leaving those along the Grand Strand to wonder if the area is at risk, too.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
A Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during a shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon, says a spokesperson with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
