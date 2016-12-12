Smithsonian launches pilot program to help restore family heirlooms

A team from the Smithsonian is starting a pilot program to aid people in restoring their damaged family heirlooms

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - FEMA and the Smithsonian are teaming up to educate people on how they can preserve your old pictures and family heirlooms when disaster strikes.

A team a Smithsonian representatives will be set up at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Mullins on Monday, December 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This center is set up at the Mullins Town Hall off Main Street.

“We’re offering services [at the Mullins Town Hall] to anybody who is interested in learning how to preserve their family heirlooms that were potentially damaged, or were damaged, due to the hurricane,” said Stacy Bowe, the Training Coordinator of the Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative.

Bowe has been traveling through South Carolina setting up this workshop. This is a new program for the Smithsonian, according to Bowe.

“This is actually only the second time we’ve had a workshop like this. This is a really new pilot program that the Smithsonian is developing,” Bowe said.

The impact of this workshop will be more information for hurricane victims, according to Bowe. The two Smithsonian representatives will be set up at one of the stations inside the FEMA disaster recovery center. They will provide information on how to both preserve and restore different valuable items.

There is also an app available that can help guide you in restoring your belongings.

“It has a lot of very simple guidance and recommendations for what you can do for your photographs, for your furniture,” Bowe said. “You just click on these, and it’ll just walk you through some simple steps on what to do regarding those objects.”

