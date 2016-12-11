North Myrtle Beach Tree of the Month goes to tree named “Frank”

The Millers use of a tie rod and cable to pull the split trunks back together may help the tree to heal over time. (Source: NMB)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Driftwood and Yaupon garden clubs and the North Myrtle Beach Tree City Board to plant trees in different locations in North Myrtle Beach for Arbor Day.

According to a news release from the City of North Myrtle Beach, Mayor Marilyn Hatley issued proclamations concerning the clubs’ efforts and the value of trees.

The Tree City Board awarded Barbara and Ted Miller with the Tree of the Month award. They care for an Eastern Red Cedar at their home on Tillson Road. The tree has two trunks that split under the high winds of Hurricane Matthew. In order to save the 45- to 50-year-old tree, the Millers used a creative method to strengthen the joint where the tree split using a tie rod and cable.

The contraption gives the tree a Frankenstein-like appearance, thereby earning the name “Frank.”

For more information on the Tree City Board, call 843-280-5571.

