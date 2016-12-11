RAW: West Florence firefighters extinguish car fire

Seven firefighters with the West Florence Fire Department knocked down a fire that engulfed a car Sunday afternoon. (Source: WFFD)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Seven firefighters with the West Florence Fire Department knocked down a fire that engulfed a car Sunday afternoon.

According to a WFFD Facebook post, it took place in the driveway of a home on Greenway Drive in Oakdale.

The fire, which damaged a fence, was brought under control before damaging a nearby house.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.