Milder and damp at times to start the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Clear and cold weather is quickly being replaced by rising temperatures and rain chances as a milder and more unsettled weather pattern shapes up.

Tonight will see temperatures hold steady or even slowly climb as warmer air creeps back into the region. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to near 60 at the beaches and rise into the lower 50s across the Pee Dee by daybreak Monday. A stray shower or a little drizzle will be possible especially late tonight and into the Monday morning commute.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and much warmer. Coastal temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s, while inland areas reach the lower 60s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower.

Better chances of rain arrive Tuesday afternoon and again on Wednesday morning as a series of weak storm systems impacts the region.

A strong cold front will sweep out the clouds and usher in colder temperatures by the end of the week.