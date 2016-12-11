Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Williamsburg County

A man died after his car hit a tree Sunday morning in Williamsburg County. (Source: Raycom Media)

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man died after his car hit a tree Sunday morning in Williamsburg County.

According to Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner Vernarl Fulton, Herman Sabb Jr., 30, of Salters died in the crash.

Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sabb was driving a 2007 Cadillac north on Highway 377 just north of Kingstree when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.