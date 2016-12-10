UPDATE: Man shot, killed in Conway identified

A man was murdered in the Conway area Saturday. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was murdered in the Conway area Saturday.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick, the victim, 36-year-old Charles A. Willis of Conway, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. It happened next door to Gerald’s Convenience Store in the 6400 block of Highway 701.

Sergeant Martin with HCPD said officers arrived around 1:45 p.m. and found the victim deceased. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation.

An autopsy will be performed Sunday.

The victim’s sister, Cecelia Glover, spoke with Eric Traphagen.

“My other brother called me and said my brother was dead. I made it down here and it was a full crime scene down here,” said Cecelia Glover. “I’ve seen this happen on TV but I never thought it would happen to me.”

Call the HCPD tip line at 843-915-8477 with information on the case.

