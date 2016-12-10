TRAFFIC ALERT: Christmas lights spectators creating heavy traffi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Christmas lights spectators creating heavy traffic in North Myrtle Beach

(Source: NMB Fire Rescue) (Source: NMB Fire Rescue)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue advised drivers Saturday evening to avoid areas near the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

According to a NMBFR tweet, a high volume of people are taking in the Great Christmas Lights Show, which is a month-long drive-through show of lights.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly