Former student arrested for making threat of violence against Hemingway High School on Facebook

HEMINGWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Hemingway High School student was arrested for making a threat of violence against the school Friday.

According to an affidavit from the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Kamren Lavez Heyward, 18, of Nesmith, said in a Facebook post Thursday he “was gonna shoot up Hemingway High School, with everyone in it.” He confessed to having made the post and was expelled from HHS the same day.

Heyward was charged with violating the disturbing schools law, after WCSO conferred with the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office on the appropriate charge, according to Alex Edwards with WCSO.

Edwards said investigators did not find any weapons or plans to execute the threat at Heyward’s residence.

Friday, just before 1 p.m., the Hemingway Police Department, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Williamsburg County Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to 402 South Main Street, Hemingway, South Carolina also known as Hemingway High School in reference to a shooting threat against the school.

