Downtown Florence hosts 15th Annual Christmas Parade

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The 15th Annual Florence Christmas Parade got off to a chilly start, with spectators arriving around 10:30 a.m. to temperatures below 40 degrees.

The parade started just after 11 a.m. at West Evans Street, continued down Edisto Street and finished up at the BTC Building on East Evans. High school bands and dance teams performed in the parade.

Among the parade's participants and floats were Miss SC Pearls Thomasena Thomas, Omar Shriners, South Florence NJROTC, Wilson AFJROTC, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Darlington High School Marching Band, KFA Dance and Gymnastics, MJ Dance Studio and West Florence High School Marching Band.

The list continues with Laura Wukela, the First Lady of Florence, Florence-Darlington Technical College, The Flo 102.9, Subway, Effingham Church of God, Major Varsity Dance Team and of course, Santa Claus.

Judges awarded trophies to the following:

Best Band

Darlington High School

Most Creative Float

SC Pearls

Best First Responders

City of Florence Police Department

Most Creative Dancers

KFA (Kelly's Fine Arts)

Most Spirited Dancers

MJ Dancers

Most Decorative Car

AKA Epsilon Chi Omega - Miss Debutant 2016

