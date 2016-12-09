UPDATE: Darlington teen arrested for shooting woman in drive-by

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday night in connection with a drive-by shooting that sent a woman to the hospital in Darlington.

According to Lt. Maureen Valazak with the Darlington Police Department, it happened on Lee Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators arrived to find the 20-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her chest. She is in critical but stable condition.

Keontrez Tyjuan Jackson, of Darlington, was charged with felon in possession of a handgun, discharging a firearm in the city limits of Darlington and simple possession of marijuana.

He was released from Darlington County Detention Center Saturday afternoon, according to jail records, on a $9,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

