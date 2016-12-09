TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol responds to car fire on SC 31 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol responds to car fire on SC 31

Emergency crews responded to a car that caught fire on SC 31 near Watertower Road Friday night. (Source: Jeff Whiteis) Emergency crews responded to a car that caught fire on SC 31 near Watertower Road Friday night. (Source: Jeff Whiteis)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews responded to a car that caught fire on SC 31 near Watertower Road in Horry County Friday night.

According to information from the SCHP website, it happened at 7:06 p.m. near mile markers 11 and 12.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly