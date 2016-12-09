Florence County Sheriff: Use these holiday shopping precautions - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County Sheriff: Use these holiday shopping precautions

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone offered holiday shopping precautions to take as the season is viewed by an opportunity by the criminal element. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office) Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone offered holiday shopping precautions to take as the season is viewed by an opportunity by the criminal element. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone offered the following holiday shopping precautions to take as the season is viewed by an opportunity by the criminal element:

  • Don’t buy more than you can carry. Plan ahead by taking a friend with you or ask a store employee to help you carry purchases to the car.
  • Shop online only with companies you know and trust. Check a company’s background if you are not familiar with it. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
  • Save all receipts. Print and save all confirmations from your online purchases. Start a file folder to keep receipts together and to help verify credit card or bank statements as they come in.
  • Consider alternate options to pay for your purchases like onetime or multiuse disposable credit cards or money orders, at online stores and auction sites.
  • While standing in the check-out line wait until asked before taking out your wallet, credit cards or checkbook.
  • Ladies, carry your purse close to your body, and men, you wallet inside a coat or front trouser pocket.
  • In the parking lot have your keys in hand when approaching your vehicle. Check around the vehicle and in the back seat before getting in.
  • Don’t leave packages visible in your car. Lock them in the trunk or, if possible, take them directly home.
  • Tell a security guard or store employee if you see and unattended bag or package.
  • If you shop with children, make a plan in case you get separated. Select a central meeting place and make sure they know to seek out mall or store security personnel if they need help.

