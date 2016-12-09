Conway police arrest five men for selling drugs near school

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Five men were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges in Conway.

According to a CPD news release, officers on routine patrol on Hemingway Street and Taylor Square saw several people under the carport of a home where they had received numerous complaints of loitering, trespassing and drug activity.

When officers stopped to investigate, the people fled into the home. After speaking with the property owner, it was determined the people were trespassing.

Davonte Shepard, 24, Rakeen Onley, 24 and Larry Maple, 21, all of Conway, were charged with trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within close proximity to a school.

Justin and Anthony Bromell, 28 and 24, both of Conway were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within close proximity to a school.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.