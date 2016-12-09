30 elementary school students surprised with bikes, helmets

Academy Sports and Outdoors surprised 30 deserving students at North Vista Elementary School in Florence Friday afternoon. (Source: Academy Sports and Outdoors)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Academy Sports and Outdoors surprised 30 deserving students at North Vista Elementary School in Florence Friday afternoon.

According to information from Academy Sports Comunications Coordinator Karly Makovy, the surprise was part of the company’s annual December bike donation program that takes place in across 16 states. It benefits more than 4,000 children at more than 140 separate donation events.

The impetus for the donation was to give kids gifts that encourage them to get outside and be active.

